Haas hopes rebound from worst in F1 helps American growth

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Most Americans know Haas as the worst team in Formula One. But that was before the debut of this year’s new car. Or the team makeover forced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Or a super fast engine from Ferrari. Now Haas is turning heads and scoring points. It hopes to convince the audience at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix that it is America’s team even if it doesn’t have American drivers.