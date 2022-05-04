South Korea, Japan to take on Brazil; Iran slow off the mark

By JOHN DUERDEN

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan and South Korea will start fine-tuning for the World Cup with high-profile warm-ups against Brazil next month but there been concern among Iranians that their Asian top-ranked team has been slow off the mark. Iran is in Group B with England and the United States at the World Cup which kicks off Nov. 21 in Qatar. There have been reports in Iran of a June friendly with New Zealand and talk of a potential match with Canada but so far there’s no firm commitments. Iran’s former head coach Afshin Ghotbi says “There appears to be no concrete plan. Time is of the essence and preparation is vital to the success of Iran.”