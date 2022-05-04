Reds scratch Naquin, Senzel from lineup, put both on IL

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Reds removed outfielders Tyler Naquin and Nick Senzel from the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game at Milwaukee and placed both on the injured list. They were added without injury designations, an indication that both are sidelined with COVID-19-related issues. Star first baseman Joey Votto was added to the IL for COVID-19 on Tuesday, although manager David Bell said Votto hadn’t tested positive at that point. Bell said Wednesday that Votto would likely be out for “more than a couple of days.” The Reds selected outfielders Albert Almora and Ronnie Dawson from Triple-A Louisville as substitute players to fill the open roster spots.