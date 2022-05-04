Carolina’s Raanta out of Game 2 after Pastrnak’s hit to head

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina goalie Antti Raanta left the Hurricanes’ playoff game against the Boston Bruins in the first period Wednesday night after David Pastrnak struck him in the head with a gloved hand. Raanta was playing the puck when Pastrnak skated in and hit Raanta in the helmet with his right glove as he went by. Raanta went down with blood coming from near his nose or mouth after the play in Game 2. Pastrnak received a 2-minute goaltender interference penalty. Carolina rookie Pyotr Kochetkov came on in relief of Raanta, the Hurricanes’ Game 1 winner.