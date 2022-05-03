Wales midfielder David Brooks given all-clear from cancer

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales international David Brooks has been given the all-clear after cancer treatment. The 24-year-old midfielder plays in England’s second division with Bournemouth. He announced in October he was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma and began treatment immediately. Brooks says on Twitter that he met with his specialist last week to review his final test results. Brooks says “I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all-clear and am now cancer-free.” Brooks played nine games for Bournemouth before this season was cut short.