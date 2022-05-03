De Bruyne seeking career-defining title in Champions League

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Kevin De Bruyne might still be short of a career-defining title that would slot him comfortably among the top stars of his generation. He might not get it at international level because Belgium’s “Golden Generation” repeatedly falls short. Being a serial winner of domestic trophies at Manchester City might not be enough for some even if it is for De Bruyne himself. So maybe it requires De Bruyne leading City to the Champions League title to elevate him to greatness. City has underachieved in the competition but is back in the semifinals and leads Real Madrid 4-3 after the first leg.