Matthews’ 3-point game powers Maple Leafs past Lightning 5-0

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist and Jack Campbell made 23 saves in the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in Game 1 of their first-round playoffs series. Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists. Jake Muzzin scored and David Kampf added a goal on a short-handed breakaway for Toronto. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots for the Lightning.