Brewers designate Ureña for assignment, activate Urías

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have designated right-handed pitcher José Ureña for assignment and activated infielder Luis Urías from the injured list. The 30-year-old Ureña signed with the Brewers before the season and went 0-0 with a 3.52 ERA in four relief appearances. He went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Detroit Tigers last season. The 24-year-old Urías entered the season as the Brewers’ likely starting third baseman but hasn’t played yet because of a quadriceps injury. He has spent the last several days on a rehabilitation assignment with the Brewers’ Double-A affiliate in Biloxi, Mississippi.