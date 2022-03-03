Austin FC wants the wins to match the party in 2022

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The drumbeats from the rowdiest sections of Austin FC fans never stopped in the club’s first season last year. Barrels of beer were consumed or splashed in a season-long party that was both a celebration that professional soccer had finally launched in Texas’ capital city and a way to drown the sorrows of so many defeats. Now the goal is to keep the party going in year two. But this time the club needs the results on the field to match the fever pitch in the stands if it hopes to pull out of the basement in the Western Conference.