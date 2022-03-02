Quebec allows Canadiens to return to full capacity March 12

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens will be allowed to have full capacity at the Bell Centre sooner than expected. Quebec’s government had earmarked March 14 as the return to 100% capacity in venues across the province, but the timeline was moved up Wednesday. That means the Canadiens will be allowed to fill their arena to capacity when they host the Seattle Kraken on March 12. It will be the first time Montreal has had a capacity crowd in three months. Proof of vaccination will no longer be required for fans attending games. Fans will, however, still be required to wear face coverings at all times while not eating or drinking.