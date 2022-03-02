Mitchell, Conley lead Jazz to 132-127 OT win over Rockets

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 37 points and Mike Conley scored nine points in overtime to help the Utah Jazz outlast the Houston Rockets 132-127. The Rockets were up by four points after making four free throws to start overtime before Mitchell had a three-point play, followed by a 3-pointer, to put Utah up 123-121 with three minutes left. The Rockets got a three-point play from Kevin Porter Jr. to regain the lead, but Conley made 3-pointers on consecutive possession to give Utah a 129-124 lead with just more than a minute left in OT.