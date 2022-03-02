Kalkbrenner takes over, Bluejays hold off No. 18 UConn 64-62

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and Creighton held off No. 18 UConn 64-62 after squandering a 16-point lead Wednesday night. The Bluejays won for the seventh time in eight games and clinched a top-five seed and first-round bye in the Big East Tournament next week. Connecticut lost for the first time in six games and dropped to 0-5 all-time against Creighton. Kalkbrenner scored six straight baskets for Creighton after UConn came back to tie. R.J. Cole led the Huskies with 20 points and Adama Sanogo had 13 points and 16 rebounds.