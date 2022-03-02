Gilgeous-Alexander, Roby lead Thunder by Nuggets, 119-107

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports

DENVER (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, Isaiah Roby added a career-high 26 and the injury-depleted Oklahoma City Thunder beat the heavily favored Denver Nuggets 119-107. The Thunder were a 14-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but clamped down on all of Denver’s starters not named Nikola Jokic. The ploy allowed them to lead by double-digits in the fourth quarter, weather a run and then pull away late to snap Denver’s six-game winning streak. Already missing several key players, Oklahoma City scratched forward Derrick Favors due to a sore lower back just before the game. Jokic led Denver with 22 points and 16 rebounds.