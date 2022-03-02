Day-Wilson helps Duke women edge Pitt in ACC 55-52

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 22 points, hitting one of several critical baskets down the stretch, and 10th-seeded Duke edged 15th-seeded Pittsburgh 55-52 in a first-round game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Destiny Strother’s tying 3-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer. The Blue Devils only made four 3-pointers but two came in the fourth quarter, including one by Day-Wilson, the ACC Freshman of the Year, at the 1:10 mark to push the lead to 53-49. Then Elizabeth Balogun hit a step-back bucket at the shot-clock buzzer to make it 55-51 with 21.5 seconds to go. Liatu King scored 13 points for Pittsburgh.