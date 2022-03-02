Skip to Content
Clemson opens ACC women’s tourney with win over Syracuse

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Delicia Washington had 33 points and 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season and No. 13 seed Clemson beat 12th-seeded Syracuse 88-69 in the opening game of the ACC tournament. Clemson advances to face ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley and No. 5 seed Virginia Tech on Thursday. Clemson went ahead by double figures for good during a 12-1 run early in the fourth quarter to build a 72-57 lead. Washington, who was named to the first-team all-ACC on Monday, scored eight points in the frame and the Tigers closed on an 8-0 run. Hannah Hank scored a season-high 17 points with eight rebounds and Amari Robinson added 12 points and nine rebounds for Clemson. Teisha Hyman scored 25 points for Syracuse.

