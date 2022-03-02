Brogdon helps Pacers rally late, beat Magic in OT 122-114

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon had 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as the Indiana Pacers overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat the Orlando Magic in overtime 122-114. Tyrese Haliburton, who finished with 21 points and six assists, scored five of Indiana’s 12 points in overtime. Franz Wagner led Orlando with 28 points. Mo Bamba added 19 points and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 13 points and 18 rebounds for the Magic. Orlando led by 18 points in the third quarter in their effort to win a third straight game for the first time in more than a year. Brogdon had 14 points in the fourth quarter, which started with Orlando leading 91-76.