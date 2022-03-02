Amid off-field crisis, Chelsea rallies to advance in FA Cup

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Chelsea is facing a crisis off the field and was in a spot of bother on it when the team fell behind not just once but twice to a lower-league opponent in the FA Cup. The most expensive player of the Roman Abramovich era bailed Chelsea out. Romelu Lukaku completed the comeback with a 78th-minute winner as the European champions beat second-tier Luton 3-2 away to reach the quarterfinals. Chelsea’s players took the field at Kenilworth Road barely an hour after Abramovich made his stunning announcement that he was looking to sell the club. Liverpool and Southampton also advanced.