Wizards beat Pistons for 14th straight time at home, 116-113

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points and Thomas Bryant added 16, and the Washington Wizards won their 14th straight home meeting with Detroit, holding off the Pistons 116-113. It’s the longest home winning streak against any team in franchise history. The Wizards pulled to within a game of idle Charlotte for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Jerami Grant scored 26 points for Detroit, which had a chance to tie on its final possession. Saddiq Bey missed from the perimeter, and after an offensive rebound, Killian Hayes missed a 3-pointer.