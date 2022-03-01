US Soccer agrees to 8-year broadcast deal with Turner Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation has reached an eight-year multimedia rights agreement with Turner Sports that will put broadcasts of both men’s and women’s national team games on TNT, TBS and HBO Max. The broadcast deal starts in 2023 and runs through 2030. The primary home for national team games will be HBO Max, which will livestream more than 20 matches each year. About half of those games will also be broadcast on TNT or TBS.