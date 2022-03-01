Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 9:41 PM

Jets outlast Canadiens’ flurry of goals for 8-4 win

MGN/KYMA.com

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice and had an assist, spoiling a spirited Montreal comeback and leading the Winnipeg Jets to an 8-4 victory over the Canadiens. Pierre-Luc Dubois also had a goal and two assists, and Paul Stastny, Andrew Copp, Adam Lowry, Nate Schmidt and Evgeny Svechnikov also scored for Winnipeg. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves. Josh Anderson had a hat trick for Montreal, which had its five-game winning streak snapped. Artturi Lehkonen also scored. Sam Montembeault made 17 saves before being replaced by Andrew Hammond early in the third period. Hammond made five saves.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content