Pelé has left hospital after infection

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Pelé has been released from hospital after a urinary tract infection was treated. The 81-year-old Pelé was admitted on Feb. 13 to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo to continue treatment for colon cancer, but days later doctors discovered an infection. The hospital reports the football great was released on Saturday. The hospital says, “The patient is in stable clinical condition, already cured of his urinary tract infection, and will continue treatment for the colon tumor. Pelé has been posting on his Twitter account and even left a message about the war in Ukraine, showing solidarity with the Ukrainians.