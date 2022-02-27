Skip to Content
Nashville begins life in the West with 1-0 win over Sounders

By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Aníbal Godoy scored his seventh career MLS goal in the 80th minute to give Western Conference newcomer Nashville SC a 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders in the season opener for both teams. Godoy was unmarked at the back post to finish off a cross from Randall Leal. Nashville’s defense deserved credit for the season-opening victory. Seattle failed to get an official shot on goal until Fredy Montero’s weak header in the 87th minute. Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei made three saves. 

