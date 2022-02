CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had a career-high 39 points as DePaul turned back St. John’s 99-94. David Jones had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Blue Demons (14-14, 5-13 Big East Conference). Yor Anei added 10 points and four blocks. Julian Champagnie had 26 points for the Red Storm (15-13, 7-10).