DETROIT (AP) — Deonte Billups had 18 points off the bench to lift Purdue Fort Wayne to an 81-78 win over Detroit for the Mastodons’ ninth consecutive victory. Jarred Godfrey had 16 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (20-10, 15-6 Horizon League). Antoine Davis had 26 points and six rebounds to pace the Titans (13-14, 10-7). Matt Johnson scored a season-high 21 points.