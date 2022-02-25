Russian tennis star Rublev writes ‘No War Please’ after win

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has written “No War Please” on a TV camera moments after advancing to the final at the Dubai Championships. The seventh-ranked Rublev had just beaten Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) in their semifinal match before writing his message on the camera as is common after matches. Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop. Rublev wasn’t asked about the message during his on-court interview immediately following the match.