Lindy La Rocque establishing winning culture at UNLV

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lindy La Rocque has brought a championship culture to UNLV. She’s wrapping up her second season as the head coach with her team on an upward trajectory. The Lady Rebels have won a share of the Mountain West regular-season title and gotten a couple of votes in The Associated Press Top 25 poll. Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer coached La Rocque at Stanford and later brought her on as an assistant from 2017 to 2020. VanDerveer says she isn’t surprised by what her protégé has accomplished but she is impressed.