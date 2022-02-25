Larson to promote Tennessee dirt race ahead of Bristol

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson is partnering with sports streaming service FloSports to promote a dirt race in Tennessee that he believes his rivals can use as a tune-up for Bristol Motor Speedway. The April 14 race at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap is scheduled three days before NASCAR’s dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Larson says his event can be a practice session for the April 17 Cup race at Bristol, which will be covered in dirt for NASCAR for a second consecutive season.