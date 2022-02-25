Free-scoring Rennes wins at Montpellier 4-2 to move into 4th

PARIS (AP) — Forwards Martin Terrier and Gaetan Laborde scored again as Rennes won at Montpellier 4-2 to move up to fourth place in the French league. Fourth spot guarantees automatic entry into next season’s Europa League. Rennes is one point ahead of fifth-placed Strasbourg, which has a tough home game against third-placed Nice on Saturday. Rennes is scoring freely with 51 in 26 games and is playing some of the most attractive soccer in the league under coach Bruno Genesio. Rennes netted twice inside the first 15 minutes.