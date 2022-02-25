Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal were not announced. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona’s penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team’s defensemen with 63 hits. He played 258 career American Hockey League games before getting his first NHL playing time this season.