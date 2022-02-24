NYC Marathon returning to 50,000 runner field in November

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Marathon will return to full capacity with 50,000 runners this year after the race was canceled in 2020 and limited last fall due to the coronavirus. The announcement for the Nov. 6 event was made Thursday by New York Road Runners, which operates the marathon. After the 2019 NYC Marathon set a world record with 53,627 finishers, the 2020 race was called off that June as the city dealt with a public health crisis created by COVID-19. The marathon returned for its 50th running last November with a shrunken field of 25,010 runners.