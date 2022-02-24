No. 18 North Carolina women cruise past Virginia 68-57

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 16 points, Alyssa Ustby added 15, and No. 18 North Carolina cruised to a 68-57 victory over Virginia. North Carolina (22-5, 12-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five straight and 25 of the last 28 in the series. Carlie Littlefield had eight points and Kelly added six as North Carolina jumped out to a 30-11 lead in the first quarter and 47-30 at the break. The Tar Heels shot a 61% (20 of 33) in the first half. Amandine Toi made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Virginia (5-21, 2-16).