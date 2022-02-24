Johnson, No. 23 Gaels beat San Diego for 16th straight time

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Logan Johnson scored 14 points, Kyle Bowen had 12 and No. 23 Saint Mary’s beat San Diego 60-46 for their 16th straight win against the Toreros. Saint Mary’s is 11-3 in West Coast Conference play and clinched the No. 2 seed in next week’s conference tournament. Matthias Tass had 10 points and nine rebounds for Saint Mary’s, and Tommy Kuhse added 10 points. Jase Townsend scored 13 for the Toreros, who have lost five of six games.