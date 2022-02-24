Brazilian soccer team players injured by explosion on bus

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Bahia says at least three of its players were injured by a homemade explosive on the team’s bus. The device detonated inside the bus on the way to a match. Bahia said on Twitter that goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes is in a hospital due to shattered glass in his face. The club also confirmed left-back Matheus Bahia and forward Marcelo Cirino are hurt. Bahia posted pictures of bus seats covered in blood and another showing a large hole in one of the windows. The team will play Sampaio Correia in a regional championship match for the Copa do Nordeste. Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Bahia’s hometown of Salvador, but have made no arrests.