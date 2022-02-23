Stalker of tennis star Raducanu gets restraining order

LONDON (AP) — A man who was found guilty of stalking U.S. Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu has been given a five-year restraining order. Amrit Magar also has been sentenced to an 18-month community service order that includes 200 hours of unpaid work. He will be under curfew for eight weeks and monitored by an electronic tag. Magar is a 35-year-old from London. A trial last month heard Magar went to the 19-year-old Raducanu’s home on three separate dates late last year, loitered outside, left unwanted gifts and cards, and stole property from the porch. Raducanu shot to fame last year by winning the U.S. Open as a qualifier in September.