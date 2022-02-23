Scherzer arrives in Porsche as MLB lockout talks resume

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer arrived in a black Porsche and Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole joined the talks as baseball players and management met in Jupiter, Florida, for a third straight day in an attempt to salvage opening day on March 31. Free agent pitcher Andrew Miller and Yankees reliever Zack Britton also joined the negotiations on the 84th day of the lockout. Less than a week remains until the sides reach what management says is a Monday deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled.