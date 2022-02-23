Salzburg hit by 15 COVID cases among players and staff

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Austrian champion Salzburg has canceled training after reporting 15 coronavirus cases among players and staff. Salzburg hasn’t specified how many of the cases were players. The club says some players have “rather light symptoms” and that everyone involved is in isolation. The outbreak comes a week after Salzburg drew 1-1 with Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 meeting in the Champions League. The second leg is March 8 in Munich.