No. 12 UCLA at Oregon tops the week in Pac-12 hoops

By The Associated Press

No. 12 UCLA at Oregon tops the week in Pac-12 men’s college basketball. The Bruins have bounced back from a loss to rival Southern California with three straight wins. UCLA knocked off Arizona State to start the week despite playing without two key players. The Ducks are in desperate need of a win. They seemed to be rounding into form by winning 10 of 11, but have since lost three straight, including an ugly loss to California and a sweep by the Arizona schools. On the women’s side, No. 2 Stanford looks to close out an undefeated Pac-12 season with games against the Washington schools. The Cardinal have won 29 straight Pac-12 games.