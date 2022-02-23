Next American stop for Solheim Cup is RTJ in Virginia

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia is getting another cup. The LPGA Tour says it is bringing the Solheim Cup to RTJ in 2024. The course was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. It gained some measure of notoriety when the PGA Tour took the Presidents Cup to RTJ for the first four editions of the Presidents Cup in the U.S. The club also hosted a PGA Tour event in 2015. The Solheim Cup is being played in back-to-back years starting in 2023. It has gone back to even-numbered years to get away from the Ryder Cup.