MONTREAL (AP) — Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves for his first NHL shutout, Nick Suzuki scored his second goal of the game on a penalty shot and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist, and Jake Evans added an empty-netter. Craig Anderson made 25 saves for Buffalo. The Sabres have lost four in a row.