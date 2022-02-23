Monahan: Players tempted by Saudi tour need to make up minds

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is not ready to declare the threat of a rival Saudi league over. But his message to players still tempted by Saudi riches was to make up their minds because the tour is ready to move on. Monahan has told players in a meeting at the Honda Classic that anyone who joins a rival league will be off the PGA Tour and shouldn’t expect to return. He says the tour is more about legacy than leverage. Monahan won’t say if Phil Mickelson faces suspension. Mickelson now has lost two sponsors in KPMG and Amstel Light.