‘Maybe I’m not so good’: Conte questions future at Tottenham

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Antonio Conte has questioned his future as Tottenham manager after seeing his team lose 1-0 at relegation-threatened Burnley for a fourth defeat in its last five games in the Premier League. Conte says he will be speaking to the hierarchy at the London club to see if he is the right man to take Tottenham forward. Conte says “I am too honest to accept this kind of situation and for sure we will make an assessment with the club.” Conte says “I’m open for every decision.” Conte was hired by Tottenham 3 1/2 months ago.