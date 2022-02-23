Brazil’s Athletico and Palmeiras tie in 1st leg of Recopa

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Athletico and Palmeiras drew 2-2 on Wednesday night in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final in the city of Curitiba. The second leg will be played next week in Sao Paulo. Athletico is the latest winner of the Copa Sudamericana, while Palmeiras lifted last year’s edition of the Copa Libertadores. The visitors only levelled the scoring from the spot in added time with Raphael Veiga. Both teams are yet to win the Recopa Sudamericana.