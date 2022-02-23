Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 7:41 PM

Boston College beats N.C. State 69-61

MGN/KYMA.com

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 18 points, Jaeden Zackery added 16 and Boston College beat North Carolina State 69-61. Post, wearing a face mask due to a broken nose, was 9 of 10 from the field and Zackery was one of three BC players with three steals. Zackery is tied with Troy Bell for the fourth-most steals in a season by a BC freshman. James Karnik had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Makai Ashton-Langford added 10 points with three steals for Boston College. Terquavion Smith had 21 points and seven rebounds for N.C. State.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content