Rakell leads Ducks to 4-3 win over Sharks in shootout

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rickard Rakell had two goals in regulation and scored the winner in a shootout to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the skidding San Jose Sharks. Trevor Zegras converted in the first round of the tiebreaker, and Anaheim goalie Anthony Stolarz turned away Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl. That put it in the hands of Rakell, who went top shelf on James Reimer to give the Ducks their second straight win. Rakell has a three-game point streak, and six of his 14 goals have come in the last seven games. Derek Grant also scored for the Ducks, and Stolarz stopped 40 shots. Couture had two goals for the Sharks, who lost their seventh in a row.