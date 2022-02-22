No. 18 Arkansas stays hot, gets 1st win at Florida since ’95

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JD Notae scored 22 points, including a huge 3-pointer with a little more than minute remaining, and No. 18 Arkansas beat Florida 82-74 on Tuesday night for its first win in Gainesville since 1995. The Razorbacks won for the 12th time in 13 games and ended a 14-game skid in the O’Connell Center. Notae, Davonte Davis and Jaylin Williams had a lot do with ending the losing streak. Colin Castleton led the Gators with a career-high 29 points. His layup made it a one-point game, with Florida trailing 72-71 with 1:26 remaining. But Notae hit a huge 3 on other end to give Arkansas some breathing room.