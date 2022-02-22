Minnesota’s Loewe on lookout for 3-point shots, 3-pound bass

By DAVE CAMPBELL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luke Loewe has found his stride in his first and only season with Minnesota. The initiation into Big Ten play brought his share of struggles. The 3-pointer has become Loewe’s friend again. The 6-foot-4 guard went 6 for 10 from long range for the Gophers in their most recent game. They host 13th-ranked Wisconsin on Wednesday. The Badgers are Loewe’s home-state team. The transfer from William & Mary grew up with a love of fishing and has aspirations of professional angling. He won a junior national bass fishing championship as a teenager.