Lloyd using lessons learned at Gonzaga to lead No. 2 Arizona

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

Gonzaga has made two trips to the national championship game, annually beats the nation’s top programs in nonconference games and wins more consistently than any other program. Even with all their success, there’s still a corner of college basketball fans who insist the Zags are overrated, a product of Mark Few’s system and a weak conference. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd is proving that system works just fine at a major-conference program. Leaning on the playbook he helped Few create in Spokane, Lloyd has molded Arizona into a dominating team his first season in the desert. Arizona is dominating the Pac-12 Conference and moved up to No. 2 in this week’s AP Top 25 — right behind Few’s Zags.