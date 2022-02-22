Former Dolphins coach Flores: Race played a factor in firing

MIAMI (AP) — Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores thinks race placed a factor in the team’s decision to fire him in January. Speaking on the “I Am Athlete” podcast Flores alleged he was given tasks that he doesn’t think would have been required of a white head coach. Flores did not offer specifics on what tasks he was asked to do that he believes were based on race. Flores was hired recently as a senior defensive assistant by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flores does not plan to abandon the class-action lawsuit he has filed against the NFL and three teams alleging racist hiring practices even though he has returned to work in the league.