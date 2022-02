CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Jaeden Zackery was a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the 3-point arc and scored 18 points with eight rebounds and six assists to spark Boston College to a 71-55 win over an injury-depleted Florida State. Boston College snapped a tough, five-game loss string that included home-and-home losses to Syracuse along with a loss at Virginia, to No. 7 Duke and an overtime loss at Notre Dame.