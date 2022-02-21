Veteran guard Goran Dragic to sign with Brooklyn Nets

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

Goran Dragic plans to sign with Brooklyn, giving the Nets a veteran boost in the backcourt. Agent Bill Duffy said Monday that Dragic was going to Brooklyn, where the Nets need guard help after trading James Harden to Philadelphia. Ben Simmons, acquired in that deal, still isn’t ready to play after sitting out all season, and Kyrie Irving still can’t play in home games because he hasn’t met New York City’s vaccine requirement. Dragic played in just five games this season in Toronto, where he was traded from Miami in the offseason in the deal for Kyle Lowry.